GNR 29 – Tanksplaining
Geek News Radio turns one and Char returns. We talk Blood Bowl, Westworld and home-made Baileys.
We enter a new year, but Geek News Radio stays the same as always. This episode, we bring you Elite news, predictions for the year and talk about The Expanse.
Geek News Radio turns one and Char returns. We talk Blood Bowl, Westworld and home-made Baileys.
This time around, Dave and Fab bring you a lot of hobby talk: Blood Bowl, Warhammer and White Dwarf. But they also talk tech news and spaceships.
We’re bravely ignoring the fact that the world is ending soon to play Civilization VI and talk about spaceships and Blood Bowl.
After some slacking, we are back with politics and entertainment news. We also review FIFA 17 and Forza Horizon 3.