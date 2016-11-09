GNR 30 – It’s Been a Long Road
We enter a new year, but Geek News Radio stays the same as always. This episode, we bring you Elite news, predictions for the year and talk about The Expanse.
Mike joins us for an impromptu Warhammer 40K lore chat and we discuss starting out in Elite Dangerous. Additionally, Dave and Mike recap the Sabaton gig in Dublin.
Geek News Radio turns one and Char returns. We talk Blood Bowl, Westworld and home-made Baileys.
This time around, Dave and Fab bring you a lot of hobby talk: Blood Bowl, Warhammer and White Dwarf. But they also talk tech news and spaceships.
We’re bravely ignoring the fact that the world is ending soon to play Civilization VI and talk about spaceships and Blood Bowl.