GNR 1 – What the Fuck

MP3 Audio [74 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Lives in the Wasteland David M. Nicholas

Lover of Internet Spaceships

Show Notes

The first episode of Geek News Radio is finally here. Yes, we did it. We actually started the show and we answer the most important question of all: What the fuck? So. Here’s the show notes for numero uno:

The Welsh make whisky, because why not. Fab’s drinking Scotch, however. More specifically: 16 year old Jura. Dave’s drinking Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Autodesk makes many Android apps, apparently. Our first podcasts were The Bugle for Dave and PowerUser.TV for Fab.

Fab talks about a great Babylon 5 episode that delivers some very on-point media critique: The Illusion of Truth. The TV channel in B5 is called Interstellar Network News and they can’t acronym. Cynthia Torqueman is a great announcer name, though.

We hope you liked the first GNR broadcast. Please tell us what you think. An no, we do not have a Patreon. See you in two weeks!