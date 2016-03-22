GNR 10 – The Dark Zone

MP3 Audio [114 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Jerhume Brunnen-G David M. Nicholas

Tom Clancy's Megaslippers

Show Notes

This time, we are entering The Dark Zone. We talk The Division, Master of Orion and the latest Microsoft and Apple news.

You need to update your Kindle (if it’s old). In other news: Why is Microsoft so shit? What the hell is the Universal Windows Platform and why did they close Lionhead?

Apparently there was an Apple thing. And a security problem with an Apple thing.

Dave really likes Tom Clancy’s The Division. Fab tries to find out why. Fab then talks about Master of Orion and Stardew Valley.

Dave will be at FOSS Talk Live in London on 6 August. He also says you should check out Icarus’ board game blog, where Icarus blogs about board games.

Fab reminisces about Lexx: The Dark Zone. As usual, we end the show with your feedback where we learn about Wileyfox.

Yo Way Yo, Home Va-Ray,

