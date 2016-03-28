GNR 11 – The Hundred Euro Pencil

MP3 Audio [100 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

The Desert Fox David M. Nicholas

The White Death

Show Notes

Fab and Dave discuss Dragon Age II, the board game Bolt Action and about creating voxel art with MagicaVoxel.

We start off with another talk about the Apple vs. FBI kerfuffle and Fab complains about the price of the new iPad Pro and Apple’s pencil.

Fab reviews Dragon Age II, which is one of his favourite video games ever. He thinks it’s generally very underrated. In a future episode, Fab will also cover Dragon Age: Inquisition which he’s started now.

Dave covers the historical wargame Bolt Action, which he considers superior to Warhammer 40K as far as rules and miniature prices is concerned. Dave’s playing the Finnish army and we mention the White Death. Fab rather fancies Roza Shanina, however.

Fab recently got into voxel art and explains how to work with MagicaVoxel. He mentions inspiration from Sir Carma and from MagicaVoxel-creator ephtracy. Also have a look at their Twitter accounts, if you are interested in this: @sir_carma, @ephtracy.

As usual, we wrap up the show with your feedback.