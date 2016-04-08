GNR 12 – Air as a Service

Fabian A. Scherschel

Is Angry about the Gay Frogs David M. Nicholas

Lives in Stardew Valley Now

Dave’s fallen in love with Stardew Valley and Fab is angry about gay frogs, the Panama Papers, Ubuntu on Windows and NPM.

Merle Haggard has died, which makes Fab sad. Listen to more Merle, once you’re done with that, listen to Deer Tick. The Expanse is out on Blu-ray!

Fab’s been looking into the new end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp. More details on that soon. We also discuss the big NPM debacle and their recent security vulnerability.

In what-the-fuck-news, Microsoft goes Linux:

Dave mentions the Maryland hospital that got ransomwared. Fab thinks he prefers the HoloLens to VR.

We discuss the Panama Papers and Tam McGleish.

Dave actually thinks Badman v. Superman was great. He’s serious. He saw it twice! After that madness, he gives his final word on The Division and goes into a huge declaration of love for Stardew Valley.

We end the show with your feedback.