GNR 13 – Thanks, Obama

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

In the Situation Room David M. Nicholas

Not in Iceland

Show Notes

State of emergency in Hanover as Obama pops in for a visit, Fab reviews Dragon Age: Inquisition and we get Part II of Dave’s Bolt Action Adventure.

Congratulations to Ade & Ilka!

Fab revamped his website and started a new blog. He also talks a bit about digging into WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. Meanwhile, all of Isernhagen is in lockdown for #HannObama.

Obama has even deployed a GDI mobile sensor array.

Dave’s been playing more Bolt Action. We talk tanks: Challenger 2, Leopard 2, T-14 Armata. Dave’s also joined the Omni Galactic corp in EVE. He’s also been let’s playing World of Warcraft.

Fab reviews Dragon Age: Inquisition. It’s basically single player WoW. He really enjoys it.

At the end of the show, we answer some of your feedback. You can contact us in a variety of ways.