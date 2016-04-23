GNR 13 – Thanks, Obama
Fabian A. Scherschel
David M. Nicholas
Show Notes
State of emergency in Hanover as Obama pops in for a visit, Fab reviews Dragon Age: Inquisition and we get Part II of Dave’s Bolt Action Adventure.
Congratulations to Ade & Ilka!
Fab revamped his website and started a new blog. He also talks a bit about digging into WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. Meanwhile, all of Isernhagen is in lockdown for #HannObama.
Panzer ums Hotel, wo Obama schläft#Obama #HannObama #Hannover pic.twitter.com/sQ0t9PBGZ0
— Martin Fischer (@martin_fischer) April 24, 2016
Obama has even deployed a GDI mobile sensor array.
Der geheime Kommunikationstruck im #Obama-Sicherheitsbereich am #Seefugium #HannObama #Hannover pic.twitter.com/k7fi35f8w1
— Martin Fischer (@martin_fischer) April 24, 2016
Dave’s been playing more Bolt Action. We talk tanks: Challenger 2, Leopard 2, T-14 Armata. Dave’s also joined the Omni Galactic corp in EVE. He’s also been let’s playing World of Warcraft.
Fab reviews Dragon Age: Inquisition. It’s basically single player WoW. He really enjoys it.
