GNR 15 – Peak Silicon Valley

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

David M. Nicholas

Is in Full Google-Rant Mode

Show Notes

Google has announced things at its I/O conference that Dave has opinions about, meanwhile Fab’s been busy building an interstellar empire in Stellaris.

The Philly police has been spying on people, pretending to be a Google Street View car – badly. Meanwhile, Idris Elba has been pegged to play Roland Deschain in the Dark Tower movie.

In other news: Linux Mint doesn’t come bundled with codecs any more and Schalke bought a LoL team. With Civ VI and Hearts of Iron IV, there are some great games coming up.

This podcast is now available on Google Play Music, if you’re in the US.

Dave mentions the new Hoops mode in Rocket League and asks Fab why he doesn’t like Eurovision. He then proceeds to rant about all the stupid stuff from Google I/O. Fab says he’ll create a Google Allo account called General von Klinkerhoffen. That’s an ‘Allo ‘Allo reference.

Fab talks about the developer console from hell in Doom and then dives into explaining why Stellaris is awesome. You should definitely read this Eurogamer piece on it, it’s dead funny and brilliantly written. Stellaris also has a 40K mod.

Follow @GamesWerkshop on Twitter, they are very funny. Also follow @MetaSlippers.

As always, we cover your feedback before we wrap up the show.