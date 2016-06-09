GNR 16 – Gun Bants
People On This Episode
|
Fabian A. Scherschel
Is Invading Poland, Again
|
David M. Nicholas
Sits on the Top Rope, Poised to Strike
Show Notes
This time around, it’s all about professional wrestling and invading Poland in Hearts of Iron IV.
Sorry for missing a show. We promise we’ll make it up to you over the next few weeks before we take a short holiday time-out at the beginning of July.
Dave was on Two Star Podcast.
He’s also been watching a lot of professional wrestling and we chat about faces, heels and kayfabe. Dave really digs Sami Zayn, while Fab is still a massive fan of The Rock.
The Euro is coming up. We talk about our favourite teams. Fab is obsessed with the Germany kits. We also discuss horrible OEM updater code.
Fab mentions the recent raid on the Lovoo headquarters.
Police has raided the HQ of dating service #Lovoo and arrested the founders, investigation based on research by c't https://t.co/41VX3BgFmB
— Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) June 8, 2016
This was based on research by Fab’s colleagues at c’t. In other news, Jacob Appelbaum is in serious trouble.
Fab explains why Hearts of Iron IV is censored in Germany. We also tell the story of how he got around that. He gives a brief impression of what the game is like. It basically feels like you’re commanding a real army. With all the bureaucracy and shit.
As a side effect of playing the game, Fab now really likes Sabaton.
We end the show with your feedback. While discussing this, Fab mentions his bike mechanic and we get recommended a podcast called Those Conspiracy Guys.