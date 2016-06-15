GNR 17 – Total Warbants
People On This Episode
Fabian A. Scherschel
Talks Like Karl Franz
David M. Nicholas
All About the Bants
Joseph Ward
Hater of Bants
Show Notes
We are joined by our friend Joseph Ward to talk about Warhammer, Total War and Age of Sigmar.
Joe explains how he came to be on the show. We then start the episode with sportsball: The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup and Germany and Wales are doing quite well in the Euro. We also discuss some E3 news and Dave rants about Apple’s WWDC event. Dave did like the Warcraft movie though, while Fab remains sceptical.
Onwards to the main topic: Warhammer. Fab discusses the recently released Total War: Warhammer (“Total Warhammer”) and Joe explains how he came to play Warhammer Fantasy Battle – Fab and Dave were partly to blame thanks to Angels of Death. He now plays Age of Sigmar, however, and likes it very much. He even plays in tournaments from time to time and explains how the organisers modify the rules to make games more balanced.
After Joe runs away like a coward to attend to his fatherly duties, we end the show by addressing your feedback.