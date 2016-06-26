GNR 18 – Engineering Challenge

MP3 Audio [143 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Mr. Fossil Fuel David M. Nicholas

Mr. Gunpla

Show NotES

This episode is packed to the rafters with electric cars, Gunpla, KanColle, Horus Heresy and even some Linux talk.

We are taking a break until mid-July, while both Fab and Dave are on holiday in Scotland.

There’s a free music DLC for Europa Universalis IV – get it while it’s hot. Speaking of music, Fab saw Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Olympiastadion in Berlin and his voice is still suffering.

We talk Brexit, the Euro and the new story mode in FIFA 17. Dave mentions the Kickstarter for a new album by Fighting Evil is Cool. Sony is settling with PS3 owners for removing Linux from the console in 2010.

Fab did some more voxel work.

Fab thinks electric cars are shit, Dave sees it more nuanced.

Pretty happy with the Graze. Could have been neater. pic.twitter.com/67xJUw9QmV — Kek Ex Machina (@MegaSlippers) January 2, 2016

Dave’s been into Gunpla recently and tries to explain to Fab why it’s great. Fab, however, gets very distracted by his discovery of KanColle in the middle of all of this. Dave bought his Gundam kits at 1999.co.jp – which is where Fab also found the battleship girls.

I mean, what the fuck. Girls that are also battleships. Those Japanese are mad!

Dave’s been continuing his reading the Horus Heresy and he really liked The Silent War and Pharos. He also mentions an amazing spaceship generator written in Python.

We end the show with answers to your questions. If you have some feedback, feel free to hit us up.