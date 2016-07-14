GNR 19 – Power Armour Gone Up its Own Arse

Fabian A. Scherschel

Loves Himself Some Bastion David M. Nicholas

Plays a Mean Mercy

It’s time for another Geek News Radio broadcast. On this show: Overwatch, Pokémon Go, Brexit and girls in tanks.

We start with the depressing topic of Brexit and come to the conclusion that everything is fucked now. At least our respective holidays in Scotland were fun. With the exception of Fab’s motorbike accident.

A pretty bad bug has been discovered in some UEFI implementations and Frankie Adams looks great as Bobbie Draper. Meanwhile Matthew McConaughey looks amazing as the Man in Black.

The man in black!

Here's your first look at Matthew McConaughey in The Dark Tower https://t.co/7cyrjcZ1n1 via @ShortList — robin furth (@robinfurth) July 1, 2016

Fab has reversed his stance on Overwatch somewhat. Turns out it’s actually a very good game. Fab and Dave have been playing it together.

As requested by the listeners, Fab talks a bit about Snap, Flatpak and AppImage and what each of these do. He also tries to answer Dave’s question why we need this stuff at all. He then talks a bit about Panzermadels, which as a game concept is proper mad. This leads to Dave mentioning Girls und Panzer.

After all of this, we also must address Pokémon Go, of course. It’s the biggest thing to happen in mobile gaming since ever, really.

We end the show, as always, with your feedback. This includes a message from Terile, who sends us a lot of statistics on how the world generates energy. If you want to play Overwatch with us, our Battle.net handles are davidmn#2892 and fabsh#2786.