GNR 2 – The P in SPECIAL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

David M. Nicholas

Fallout 4 Boils His Piss

Show Notes

Here we are, we made it to broadcast number two and you better take a step back because Fab is on the Bullenschluck. Dave really wants princess cake, even though he thinks it’s from Denmark when it is actually from Sweden – it does look amazing, though. On our first proper episode, we talk about Fallout 4 and the awesomeness that is The Expanse.

Fab thinks Fallout 4 is possibly the best game ever made. For Dave, it’s mostly annoying. His rants on the annoying bits are really funny, though. What we can both agree on, is that the robo-butler is great. And he can say a fuckton of names.

We obsess about The Expanse, both the new TV series and the books. The story of how it all came about is pretty amazing. If you want to keep up with what’s going on with the series, the books and the fans, subscribe to the subreddit. Dave wants more three point landings, though.

Dave also thinks you might also want to read the new Dan Abnett book. Speaking of Warhammer 40,000 and Games Workshop, they apparently don’t treat their IT guys very well. We do treat our listeners somewhat better and read out some of your feedback on our first episode.

In virtual space news, EVE Online, which has massive fights, gets more ships. Elite: Dangerous, which has massive expeditions, gets planetary landings. Elite is very beautiful, too.