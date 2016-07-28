GNR 20 – Fucked Up Beyond All Redemption

Fabian A. Scherschel

Backs Too Many Kickstarters David M. Nicholas

Mostly Laughs at Fab

In the longest show to date Fab finally tackles Star Citizen and why it will fail, we discuss the Turkish coup, Pokémon, the Solus Project and Sabaton.

We start our current affairs segment with the bad news that Sabaton’s Thobbe Englund is quitting the band. Fab’s going to see one of his lasts shows at Elbriot. In other news, we still really like Pokémon Go, the Turkish coup was whatsapped and Dave discusses the DNC hack.

The Munich attacker apparently bought his Glock on the dark web, Tor says Appelbaum sexually harassed people and a vulnerability was discovered in LastPass.

In the main part of the show, Fab, as promised, finally tackles Star Citizen. Buckle up, it’s gonna get ugly, folks. After the barrage of mortars and guns has subsided and the panzer battalion has been through, nothing much is left standing. Even Derek Smart receives a few volleys in the fray.

Sandi Gardiner:

Lexa Doig:

When the dust has settled, Dave talks about the Solus Project which he heard about on Linux Luddites. Meanwhile, Fab discovers that he actually used to be a lot less mellow a few years ago, to the point that he even had a character assassination piece published on him. He’d forgotten all about that shit.

As is customary, we end the show with your feedback.