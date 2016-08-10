GNR 21 – Unrelenting Fury

Fabian A. Scherschel

Furious Fab David M. Nicholas

Mr. Huel Mike Mullan-Jensen

Offshore Mike

Offshore Mike joins us for a nice long Black Library discussion, Dave reviews Huel, explains Bullet Journal and Fab rants about Star Trek Beyond.

First off: trouble is brewing at Cyanogen. In other sad news, The Expanse is not streaming on Amazon Prime in the UK. Of course not, because we can’t have nice things. To make things worse (or better, if you agree with Dave), Niantic has shut down third party Pokémon Go services. The bastards.

Dave remembers FOSS Talk Live and gives us a review of Huel. What a brave man. Apparently it tastes like cardboard with some extra grit mixed in for flavour.

We then discuss Bullet Journal, Passion Planner and wank on about notebooks from Leuchtturm 1917 and Analog.

Also: Operation Teapot. Wow.

Mike talks about the latest instalment in the Horus Heresy series, Angels of Caliban by Gav Thorpe and we philosophise if Luther is maybe not such a bad guy after all.

Mike finds out that he is not the greatest private detective in the world when he fails to guess Laurie Goulding’s email address to send questions about starship names to him. However, the questions have finally arrived with Laurie and we can hopefully present his answers in a future show.

We also discuss The Beast Arises.

To round out the show, Fab explains a lot of stuff that is wrong with Star Trek Beyond. For one thing, Idris Elba completely fizzles out under all that makeup. Well, at least we guess that’s Idris Elba…

We end the show with …you guessed it… feedback.