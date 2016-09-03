GNR 22 – What is Game?
Fabian A. Scherschel
David M. Nicholas
The winged hussars have arrived. On this GNR: Dave hates No Man’s Sky and Suicide Squad. And we discuss what makes a game.
We are back. And we explain why we didn’t podcast for a while. Well, Dave did. But it was on another show. We also hype on about Sabaton endlessly.
Fab’s taking part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Hamburg. Dave saw Suicide Squad and absolutely hated it. He did, however, love I Am Slaughter.
We then discuss No Man’s Sky. Which Dave absolutely didn’t like. Fab likes it a bit, but much prefers Elite. We also have a fight about if this is actually a game or not. We aren’t sure.
And as if all of that wasn’t enough bullshit, we also answer your questions.