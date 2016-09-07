GNR 23 – Forge World Dash Button

Fabian A. Scherschel

Noch ein Bier! David M. Nicholas

In this episode, we catch up with the news in the geek world. That includes Amazon’s Dash Buttons, EVE Online going free-to-play, aliens and other space news.

We’ve been playing Elite Dangerous, which is clearly the best space game. Do you play? Why not join the Ghost Division? Oh well, if you’d rather wait for Star Citizen and Squadron 42… it has been delayed. Of course it has.

Amazon Dash Buttons. What the fuck.

We also discuss PlayStation Now streaming and the aliens that weren’t any. And Batman, Turkey.

Dave then explains EVE clone states. Basically, EVE’s gone free-to-play. Could be it’s to do with the subscribers going down. Probably is. In other news: Elon’s spacepenis exploded, Linux turned 25 (fuck me!) and OpenOffice is dying.

At this point in the show, listener Tim Fletcher injects some drama by asking our opinions on the University of Chicago letter and phil0co tells us about The Curious Expedition. Fab will review the game in the next episode.

Dave is going to Black Library Live 2016. Fab wishes he could go too. This sleep lab seems broken.

We cap the show with some feedback and say goodbye until next time when we will talk about Sabaton and other metallic things.