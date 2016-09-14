GNR 24 – Metalbants

Fabian A. Scherschel

Winged Hussar David M. Nicholas

White Death Mike Mullan-Jensen

Ace in Exile

Offshore Mike is back for a show all about Heavy Metal: where it came from, how it developed and where it’s at now. As a bonus, Fab reviews The Curious Expedition.

We review Sabaton’s The Last Stand and debate over what the best song on the album is.

Fab talks about seeing Sabaton live for the first time at Elb Riot and we discuss what Heavy Metal actually is. What does it all mean?

Dave then gives a whistlestop tour of the history of Metal: Blues, Rock, The Who and some broken amps, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Punk Rock, Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Van Halen… Heavy Metal, Power Metal, Black Metal, Doom Metal, Thrash Metal, Nu Metal, Deathcore, Metalcore, Retro-Metal and finally Djent.

We look at the worst Metal band logos and Dave mentions an album that is all lore. Mike and Dave think Fab would enjoy Avantasia.

Mike poses that Metal is all about going to gigs. And he says it’s not all about angry, white young men either. He then gives his Top 5 Albums That You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life:

We then do the Sabaton Quizz!

To have something else besides Metal on the show (heresy!), Fab reviews The Curious Expedition which is a great game from two dudes in Berlin. He absolutely loves it! If you are German, he also recommends you read Kapitän Schwandt’s biography Sturmwarnung.

We end the show by reading out your feedback. Including some more details on the Amazon Dash Button.