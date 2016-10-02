GNR 25 – Choose the Oud

MP3 Audio [135 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Probably Indian David M. Nicholas

Mr. Welshman Charlene Putney

RTL Guru

Show Notes

The multi-talented Char joins us to talk writing for Divinity: Original Sin 2, board games and right-to-left geekery.

Bolt Thrower announced that the band is no more. Was it us?

Fab thanks @amokleben for sending him coffee and enthuses over Alestorm.

He also took part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Hamburg over the weekend – it was a lot of fun. The bikes stretched all across the Köhlbrandbrücke.

Dave and Char discuss Duelyst. It’s a card game. Without actual cards. Dave then reports of his experience at EVE_NT in Nottingham.

Apparently, Games Workshop now does live streams. Live Streams that are eleven fucking hours long.

And they are releasing Russ. Or is it Fulgrim in a wolfskin suit? Bard probably has an opinion on that.

In the spirit (ha ha) of getting even more drunk on the show, we discuss game-themed cocktails. If you want to get it burning, use Stroh Rum. Once the mist clears, you’ll have a hell of a Hangover.

Dave and Char recommend some nice board games. Some of them don’t even use boards. Fab would like to try some, but sadly, he has no friends. He also tells the story of how Risk nearly destroyed his life twice.

Since Char is a writer on Divinity: Original Sin II, we discuss the game. And its name. Which is almost as bad as Chasm: The Rift. Fab and Dave get chastised for having made their own character. The thing to do is pick Ifan – and the Oud, of course.

Fab and Dave discover that they don’t read as much fantasy books as they should. Char is writing a fantasy book herself and recommends some. There’s a handy list on a Kickstarter update from Larian Studios. It isn’t fantasy, but Dave bough the novel Hyperion live on the show on Char’s recommendation order.

We end the episode with Fab ignoring your feedback.

Also: Cheeky Nandos.