GNR 26 – Grab Them by the Zapus

MP3 Audio [103 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Chief Hitler Correspondent David M. Nicholas

Head of the Millennial Desk

Show Notes

After some slacking, we are back with politics and entertainment news. We also review FIFA 17 and Forza Horizon 3.

We open the show by discussing how dumb people are, especially on the internet. This is cause by Fab once again having an opinion – how silly of him. In happier news, Bob Dylan got a Nobel Prize but can’t be arsed to pick it up. Bless you, Bob! Also: Zesty Zapus.

In the meantime, No Man’s Sky is under investigation for its developers having fucking lied all the time. It also has the worst Steam rating ever. In sharp contrast, Wasteland 3 will probably deliver on most of its promises.

Dave reviews Forza Horizon 3. He reckons it’s the best racing game ever, so we discuss our views on the genre in general. Fab despairs that this shit is generally so fucking millennial. We also discuss Dave’s new car. And cars in general.

Best news ever: The Expanse is coming to Netflix! Season 2 is looking great.

Fab reviews FIFA 17. He thinks it’s the best FIFA yet, especially since they finally changed the damn engine. His only regret is that his home team is missing.

We end the show with your questions, featuring rollmops, the destruction of the bourgeoisie and Junkyard Sam’s amazing drawings.