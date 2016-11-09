GNR 27 – The End Times

Fabian A. Scherschel

Whisky Expert David M. Nicholas

Strange Doctor

We’re bravely ignoring the fact that the world is ending soon to play Civilization VI and talk about spaceships and Blood Bowl.

The End Times are upon us, but at least Dave has fixed his PC. Therefore we can talk about many interesting things while we are waiting on the world to be completely fucked over in the wake of the US presidential election.

Dave tells us of his experience at EVE London, which to be honest just sounds like an excuse to get drunk. The Expanse is now on Netflix and Fab’s been watching it again in all it’s glory, which he talks about at length. He also gives away the code to unlock him as a playable character in The Curious Expedition.

We discuss the Metalcaptcha and Tim “The Machine” Wiese, who is fearsome, no matter what sport he plays.

Meanwhile, the Internet of Shit goes nuclear and some folks are kickstarting a Bud Spencer and Terrence Hill game called Slaps and Beans. Of course, Fab has to explain to the Brit who the hell Bud Spencer and Terrence Hill are…

We move on to talk about Doctor Strange and the new version of the Blood Bowl board game, which you can pre-order on Saturday. In the main part of the show, Fab and Dave have a long conversation around the good and bad things about Civilization VI.

As is customary, we also answer some of your feedback.