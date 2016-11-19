GNR 28 – Pro-Penis Patch

This time around, Dave and Fab bring you a lot of hobby talk: Blood Bowl, Warhammer and White Dwarf. But they also talk tech news and spaceships.



Trump it is. We’re all screwed. The End Times indeed. In other bad news, the great Leonard Cohen has died.

There is a crack, a crack in everything

That’s how the light gets in

But we also have some good news: Season 2 of The Expanse is coming to Syfy on 8 February.

If you want to know what the current date in 40K notation is, Fab’s got you covered. Also: EVE Online is now free! Wooohoo! Maybe Fab will finally stick with it now. Their berets leave much to be desired, though.

In other news, hell has frozen over! And a Hello Games designer who used to work for Molyneux is combo-chaining clusterfucks, he has gone to work at Star Citizen.

Next, it’s hobby talk. There’s a brand new Warhammer community site and Total Warhammer is coming to Linux. We talk Blood Bowl and Fab reviews the November issue of White Dwarf. Meanwhile, GNR collaborator Joe Ward has been featured on the GW site as part of #PaintingWarhammer.

Dave is now a fan of Microsoft’s tech support. He’s not a fan of upgrading his Ubuntu server, though. Also: Ghost in the Shell.

As always, the show ends with your feedback.