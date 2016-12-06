GNR 29 – Tanksplaining

Geek News Radio turns one and Char returns. We talk Blood Bowl, Westworld and home-made Baileys.

GNR just tuned one year old and to celebrate, we got Char on again. But before we get to her topics, we cover some errata from Episode 28: There are indeed penises in Watch Dogs 2, but they are mostly disappointingly small.

In a real surprise move, No Man’s Sky actually got an update. Also, the Advertising Standards people are saying the developers didn’t mislead buyers. Interesting assessment, that one…

Char says we should all go along to the Global Game Jam in January. She says it’s no excuse if we can’t program. Damn. She’s also been playing HackMUD and Moon Hunters. Dave’s been playing Heroes of the Storm (aka. Dota for People with Jobs). Meanwhile, Fab’s been covering the Telekom crisis in Germany.

If you are part of Cicada 3301 please contact us. We have something you want.

Pulling her full weight as an Irishwoman, Char brings us her recipe for Vegan Baileys. You can also make it with real milk, if you hate cows:

Vegan Baileys (yield: ~4 cups) Ingredients: – 2 cans of coconut milk

– 1/2 cup brown sugar

– 3/4 cup strong coffee, or to taste

– 3/4-1 cup Irish Whiskey, or to taste

– pinch of salt Instructions: 1. In a medium or large pot, add the cans of coconut milk and whisk. Now whisk in the sugar. Bring to a low boil, stirring frequently. Simmer for about 8-10 minutes, while stirring frequently, until it cooks down and thickens slightly.

2. Remove from heat and stir in the espresso or coffee. Don’t have a coffee maker? Just buy a cup from the coffee shop and use that. Add in espresso/coffee to taste.

3. Add a pinch of salt and finally the whiskey, to taste. I added about 3/4 + 2 tbsp of whiskey and it was strong, but so is the original! Make it as strong or weak as you prefer.

4. Store in sealed jars and serve over ice, with coffee or tea, or in baked goods. The whiskey and espresso settles to the bottom of the jar slightly, so give it a good stir before using.

Dave then mutters something about “these fucking plastic packs that Netrunner comes in these days”, whatever that means.

Next, we talk Blood Bowl. Glorious Blood Bowl! Fab’s really proud of his Gorbad Greenskins and the new edition of the game is great and Games Workshop seems to finally come to its senses. They even look like they are beginning to get the internet. Including the part where they are having some fun with it.

A brave new world. Amazing.

We also talk books. Including Blood Bowl books, the new Expanse book and Dave tells us how he liked Hyperion and Redshirts.

Finally, Char pitches Westworld to us. Fab’s still missing Yul Brynner, but wants to see it now.

To cap off the show, we cover your feedback.

Including this website that analyses Metal album covers. Also this band. Wow.

Well, that’s it for this year, folks. We’ll see you again in 2017. Until then: Hack that planet.