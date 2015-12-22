GNR 3 – Powered by Pure Plot

MP3 Audio [101 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Has a Crush on Dominique Tipper David M. Nicholas

Would Like You to See His Art

Show Notes

We wish you a happy holiday and deliver to you the third GNR which is also the last episode of 2015. The show should be back on the air at the beginning of January, if everything goes according to plan. In this episode, we talk more about The Expanse, about M.C. Escher, Elite Dangerous: Horizons and about Mozilla’s plans, or lack thereof, for both Firefox OS and Thunderbird. We are not in much of a Christmas mood but we’re trying to fix that with alcohol. To that end, Fab’s having König Pilsener and Dave’s drinking Cats Whiskers.

There’s scepticism about Star Wars and the Star Trek trailer.

Dave says you gotta see the M.C. Escher exhibition at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London if you can. Fab points out that ole M.C. kinda looked like John McAfee. We also discover that we have no idea what tessellation actually is.

Fab has been playing Elite Dangerous: Horizons and it is glorious. He’s been writing about it too. Doesn’t the Keelback look like the Defiant? Here’s a list of all the ships in the game. The big dong-shaped one is just a fan mockup, though. Of course it is…

Meanwhile in EVE, Mordu’s Legion has declared war on the Serpentis mercenaries.

Still on a massive Expanse bender, Fab talks about the books this time. He’s in the middle of Leviathan Wakes and boy is it a story and a half. It’s an amazing feat of world building and we talk about some of the things that make it special.

Mozilla is giving up on Thunderbird. Firefox OS is also dead. Apparently, they are now“pivoting to connected devices”; as in: The Internet of Shit.

Dominique Tipper is great. Fab is in love with her accent. And we need a Pur & Kleen hoodie from Last Exit to Nowhere.