GNR 30 – It’s Been a Long Road

Fabian A. Scherschel

Has Left the Bubble David M. Nicholas

Has a Clogged Intake Manifold

Show Notes

We enter a new year, but Geek News Radio stays the same as always. This episode, we bring you Elite news, predictions for the year and talk about The Expanse.

We start the show off with our usual overview of what we’ve been up to and explain why it took us so long to get back on the air. Good news: You can now listen to the show comfortably on your Sonos via TuneIn.

On Dave’s initiative, we give you some predictions for the current year:

Everything will be worse in 2017, cyberwar is coming

The Nintendo Switch will be very boring

Dave will complete 2017×52

Star Citizen will collapse

There’s a Necromunda video game coming. In other news, Brian Krebs thinks he has figured out who authored the Mirai botnet.

We also review our Bullet Journal experience so far and Fab talks about the new Expanse book Babylon’s Ashes.

One topic keeps coming back to us through the whole episode: Just why is Enterprise such a good show? We attempt an answer.

We move on to Elite news: The Thargoids are coming and there’s a Kickstarter on for a pen and paper RPG set in the Elite universe. Meanwhile Fab’s joined the Hutton Orbital Truckers.

Fab also talks about his trip to Jaques Station in Colonia.

At the end of the show, we mention the GNRBBL and then wrap up with your feedback.