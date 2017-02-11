GNR 32 – Reverse Hardness

MP3 Audio [126 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Lives in Elite Dangerous David M. Nicholas

Wishes He Had Green Raisins

Show Notes

The Roci’s ready to roll. We’re wearing onesies and we’re talking The Expanse, Elite and really old video games.

A crazy show needs crazy attire, so we made the onesie the official, on-brand clothing of this episode of Geek News Radio. This is why Dave is wearing a custom made fox onesie.

Meanwhile, Fab’s in his Elite Dangerous flight suit.

Well, @MegaSlippers might be referring to my Elite Dangerous flight suit. 😬 pic.twitter.com/QjkZgozLbC — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) January 29, 2017

Fab thinks pretty much the best name for anyone ever is Wubbo Ockels. Also, if you don’t like spoilers for The Expanse (in its book or TV form), use the time codes in the audio player above to skip ever the next segment.

We discuss the first two episodes of season 2 of The Expanse, which are amazing.

We follow up with more Expanse things as Fab reviews Babylon’s Ashes. There are now Expanse comics, too.

A year after Fab reviewed the game, Dave finally picked up XCOM 2. He likes it. We also talk about Elite Dangerous again, because it’s the only game Fab plays now.

Speaking of Elite, Fab gives an impression of the Elite Dangerous RPG, which now got funded. You can learn more about it on this episode of Lave Radio.

Dave talks about The Man in the High Castle and Fab gets finicky about uniforms.

We finish the show with answers to your questions.