GNR 33 – The Harbinger of Doom Bar

Full house on Geek News Radio. We got Mike, we got Char and we got the bants. Lots of bants. And Korean skincare.



We’re starting off the show by talking about drinks and by catching up with what Char’s been up to – among other things the Screenshake festival. She also has a newsletter now. Out of respect for her, there won’t be any The Expanse talk this episode, because… spoilers. Check out these wisdoms from Avasarala in the meantime.

Dave has a message for Jono Bacon. Fab updates everyone on what’s been going on with the EDRPG: i.e. a huge copyright cockup. Also: The Commanders update is coming to Elite. Mike’s been enjoying the game lately and has been trying to recruit his friends to join him.

Dave played a lot of board games when he visited Char. They talk about some of them, including Deep Sea Adventure and Mechs & Minions.

For people who used to listen to Linux Outlaws, Fab gives a short heads-up on what’s been happening with LiMux in Munich. This degenerates into a political discussion about Trump and the state of the world right now. Mike recommend the book It Can’t Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis.

Mike recaps some of the latest developments with Warhammer 40K, including The Gathering Storm.

Char explains Korean skincare to the guys. It involves snail goop, I shit you not. Check out Chok Chok Glow and also YellowyCream on YouTube.

Getting bored by now? Make your own Trump tweet. Sad.

Dave tries to get everyone to watch weird anime like Yuri on Ice, Haikyuu and Psycho Pass. Fab admits that he used to watch Attack No.1 (which is called Mila Superstar in Germany). Also: Disco Metal.

Char says everyone needs to watch Tom Hardy’s Taboo.

