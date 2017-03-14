GNR 34 – Slow Burn

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Buying a Fucking Hat David M. Nicholas

Punished Venom Slippers

Once again, Dave and Fab bring you everthing: rants, laughter, lethargy. We talk Zelda, the Nintendo Switch, Tom Hardy’s Taboo and the current Elite Dangerous beta.

David sent us some beer and Fab’s enjoying it during the show.

I keep saying this… I have the best podcast listeners! Was true for LO, is still true for @geeknewsradio. Thank you @davidballan! pic.twitter.com/3xyj9Xm3ex — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) February 23, 2017

Fab’s been massively enjoying Tom Hardy’s Taboo. So naturally, we talk about it. You need to watch it. Watch it now!

Meanwhile, Dave’s been playing highly relevant game releases. Like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Something, something, Punished Venom Pancake, something, something, exploding ghost soldier whale.

In more serious game news, Fab’s been trying the new Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch. We talk about that too. Joy or Con?

Dave likes watches that are slow. Which probably explains why he plays video games that are years out of date. Fab will probably never buy another watch again. Probably also because he’s spending all of his time in the current Elite Dangerous 2.3 Beta “The Commanders”, creating himself over and over again in the new character creator Holo-Me.

He even made it into the official Elite Dangerous newsletter with this shit. In other Elite news, the RPG is back and got funded on Kickstarter!

We talk about Mozilla buying Pocket and their plans for Firefox. Dave reviews Logan. We then pimp OggCamp 2017 as well as FOSS Talk Live and end the show with your feedback. Well, that and pith helmets. And pickelhauben pith helmets. Wat.