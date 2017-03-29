GNR 35 – More Mass, More Effect

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Krogan Connoisseur David M. Nicholas

Femshep Fanatic

Show Notes

Fab and Dave talk about Mass Effect. A lot. Both Andromeda and the original trilogy.

By way of an introduction, we tell you about our booze habits. Nothing new there. Dave then explains why Battle Beast are awesome (he saw them live in concert the other night). Also: Who would’ve believed Games Workshop would sort out their merchandise game one of these days? Banging.

In space news, you can now visit the Trappist-1 system in Elite. Space nerd boner guaranteed!

We then dive into the meat of the show, a massive conversation about Mass Effect: Andromeda and why it’s shit. And why Dave loves it nonetheless. We also discuss the original Mass Effect games. Fab’s been taking a page out of Dave’s book and has started, highly relevant chap that he is, to play through the first game.

Here are some impressions of Dave’s green-haired Ryder going about her business:

And this is what Fab’s Shepard looks like in the first Mass Effect. That’s ten-year-old tech.

The facial animations are better than the ones in the new game, believe it or not. Case in point:

We also mentioned some other images on the episode which Fab came across while we recorded:

After all of that, Dave mentions the Kickstarter for Rampunctious and Fab reports that he backed Bellingcat. We also stole the idea of a Book of Grudges from The Crate & Crowbar.

We proudly stole this idea from @crateandcrowbar. We upped them, though. We have a physical book. #BookOfGrudges pic.twitter.com/rG886xzxI6 — Geek News Radio (@geeknewsradio) March 27, 2017

We end the show with your feedback.