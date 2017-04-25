GNR 36 – Immortal Jellyfish

MP3 Audio [107 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Has Strict Mail Filters David M. Nicholas

Speaks Brummie Nick Farmer

Speaks Abruzzese

Show Notes

Nick Farmer joins us to talk about his book The Survivors, Belter, The Expanse and how to learn a language.

We have fan-favourite Nick Farmer back on the show, star of our most listened-to episode so far. Nick is the creator of the Belter language for The Expanse and also speaks a lot of languages.

But before talking about all of that, we interview Nick about the novella novelette he just published: The Survivors. He provided Fab with an advance review copy and we discuss the story, how he went about writing it and what it may lead to in the future. Also: immortal jellyfish.

@Nfarmerlinguist please say hello to your mum from me. 😀 pic.twitter.com/zakwF791Cs — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) April 20, 2017

We then talk a bit about Season 2 of The Expanse, which just wrapped up. Including Thomas Jane and his hatred of shoes. Finally, Nick gives us some tips on learning languages, as requested by you, the listeners. He wrote some articles on this. You might want to try the Pimsleur method.

If you have questions for Nick for the next time he’s on, get in touch.