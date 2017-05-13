GNR 38 – Space Prole Revolution

MP3 Audio [113 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Space Trucker David M. Nicholas

Space Peasant Emma Haley

Space HR

Show Notes

Dave’s friend Yue joins us on the show to geek out about EVE Online. We also talk Dark Tower and a bit of Warhammer 40,000 of course.

At the start of the show, Fab gushes over the new Dark Tower movie which is coming soon.

Elba and McConaughey are already having fun on Twitter with it. Fab’s re-reading the books in preparation.

Apparently, BioWare is scaling down the studio responsible for Mass Effect: Andromeda. We kind of predicted this. In Warhammer news, Fab’s finished reading Fall of Cadia and Dave has bought Shadow War: Armageddon. And GW is now actually funny.

These days, Dave is explaining EVE Online to GQ.

And because he’s so knowledgeable on this, Yue and him are putting on an EVE event in Manchester later in the year. And you’re all invited!

We chat about this and also about EVE Fanfest, which both Yue and Dave visited. And there’s plenty of other EVE Online talk, of course. Join Omi Galactic. Or even better: Play Elite. (Yeah, Fab’s writing the show notes. Harr harr!)

@geeknewsradio Just a hobbyist podcast right?

Well if so, how about you explain your listener these pictures:https://t.co/sA2ehofNCB — shay-tal (@shaytal) May 7, 2017

We end the episode by addressing your feedback.