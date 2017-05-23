GNR 39 – Permanent HOTAS

Fab reviews Prey, Dave asks poignant questions about the new Star Trek series and there’s a lot of harmony all around. And an epic rant. We must have a rant.

Right off the bat, our two hosts fall into a massive rathole concerning personal developments. Fab got a new tattoo and is happy that his bike has been repaired.

He also got a 3D print of The Expanse‘s Rocinante from a colleague.

In what livery should I paint my Rocinante model? #TheExpanse — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) May 22, 2017

Meanwhile, Dave has been watching a screening of the first Harry Potter movie scored live by an orchestra. In other news, if you haven’t yet, subscribe to airproud95. He’s amazing. Officially our new favourite YouTuber.

Oh yeah, that arctic seed vault we talked about recently is in trouble.

At long last, we get to the main part of the show. Fab reviews Prey, which as far as we can tell, has next to nothing to do with the other Prey it’s loosely based on. Fab really likes it (the new Prey).

After this, we discuss the return of Twin Peaks and the Star Trek: Discovery trailer.

We have mixed feelings about what we saw. On one hand it’s exciting, on the other the ship looks quite shit. In an old school sort of way. And there are other problems with it, of course.

You didn’t send us much feedback, but we address what we have before ending the episode.