GNR 4 – Give Me Nexus or Give Me Death

Fabian A. Scherschel

Needs Some Juice David M. Nicholas

Goes Around without Trousers

It’s the new year and we are back! In this episode, Fab and Dave talk about The Expanse, the death of Ian Murdock and Dave reviews his OnePlus X. Also: rants.

Nobody’s drinking Baileys. Fab’s having Honey Dew, Dave’s drinking Jura Origin.

As you’d espect, we talk The Expanse. Episode 5, Back to the Butcher, just aired. You can follow the cast and crew on Twitter, and you should – they are live tweeting the whole thing and it’s hilarious. SyFy has also uploaded a bunch of 3D models to Thingiverse that you can print yourself.

Dave tells us about Star Wars and why battle meditation is important. He then reviews the OnePlus X, which you have to have an invite to buy, apparently. Le sigh. They also talked about this on Buggered Impedance.

We discuss Debian founder Ian Murdock, who recently killed himself. Even though you really shouldn’t do that.

Dave now likes Fallout 4 more, since he rolled a new character who kills everyone and wears no pants. Dave recommends the anime One Punch Man and also the EVE: Valkyrie comics.

At the end of the show, we answer your questions and read out your feedback. If you are in California at the end of January and are a Linux nut, you might want to go to the SCALE conference in Pasadena.

Our friend Dan’s going under the knife next week. We wish him all the best!