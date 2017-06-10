GNR 40 – Grimdark

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Grumpy Angel David M. Nicholas

Ultrasmurf

Show Notes

In this episode, Fab reviews The Signal from Tölva and we talk about what’s coming to Warhammer 40K in the next weeks. We also talk about The Intercept completely fucking up and getting an NSA whistleblower outed.

Both Fab and Dave are getting into Warhammer 40K again and we’re quite excited about the #New40K. Sadly, Dave couldn’t make it to Warhammer Fest and now Fab himself has to buy Tom Walton the beer he promised him. In other Warhammer news, Dawn of War III is now out for Mac and Linux!

Fab has ridden down a lot of road on his motorbike this week and by request of some of you tells a few stories about that. Dave got some presents from listener Urban Koistinen, who he thanks profoundly.

We really love the new Alestorm album.

The Intercept really fucked over a whistleblower because neither her nor they knew about printer tracking dots.

How not to blow the whistle. How not to report on it. So much fail. Sad. (Source: https://t.co/KmKMbZMCzT) pic.twitter.com/bHq3OMr4fE — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) June 7, 2017

What’s more funny is some hackers piloting their malware through comments on Britney Spears’ Instagram account.

In the main part of the show, Fab reviews The Signal from Tölva. A game that’s a bit S.T.A.L.K.E.R., but more chilled and a lot more beautiful. Fab likes it a lot.

Here’s a video of Fab playing the game. Just ignore the German voice, right?

Dave is sourcing questions for FOSS Talk Live. Do him a favour and submit some.

Unsurprisingly, we end the show by answering your questions.