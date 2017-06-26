GNR 41 – Dank Millennium

Show Notes

Joe, Mike, Fab and Dave embark on a epic journey to see what the new edition of Warhammer 40K has to offer. They also commit to do a lot of painting this year.

We got a full house this time around and we’re all fired up to talk about the 8th edition of Warhammer 40,000. But before we dive in, Fab recommends Kiefer Sutherland’s country album Down in a Hole. It’s on Spotify.

Star Trek: Discovery launches on 24 September. And the US Department of Defense bought uniforms for the Afghan National Army. It uses forest camouflage. I shit you not. The company that made it has its branding down, however.

As we get into the main part of the show, we talk about 8th Edition Warhammer 40K. Everyone has the rulebook… Well, everyone except Fab, since Games Workshop is shit at delivering things. But that doesn’t stop him nerding about it.

For some reason, Mike talks us all into committing to paint a shitload of 40K minis until December and update you regularly on it via the podcast. We call this project Die Geschichte der vier Feldherren (#4Feldherren). Joe whinges a lot, but he’ll probably win. Using his weird miniature holder. Stay tuned for our progress.

Before the show ends, Dave runs away again. Like the smurf coward he is. Mike, Fab and Joe know no fear and end the show with your feedback.

 