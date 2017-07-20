GNR 42 – This is How the Board Game Democracy Falls

Fabian A. Scherschel

Cyber Tsar David M. Nicholas

Board Game King

Dave and Fab discuss the G20 summit in Hamburg, their trip to Dublin, the 8th Edition of Warhammer 40K and the recent outbreak of the Petya/NotPetya ransomware.

At the start of the show, we discuss the G20 bullshit that has been happing in Hamburg. Fab is very happy the idiots didn’t burn his new flat to the ground.

Almost a bit *too* cliché 😄 pic.twitter.com/XrUmhYekSa — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) June 15, 2017

We recently celebrated ten years of Sixgun Productions at Char’s place in Dublin. We had a great time and played many board games. Mike also brought crazy Danish sweets and liqueur.

Over to Warhammer talk: Dave has been playing the 8th Edition of 40K. He tells us how that turned out. Dave and Fab then both give a quick #4Feldherren progress update. Fab’s been using Parafilm as part of his new wet palette.

Fab then explains the recent Petya/NotPetya outbreak. There’s quite a fascinating story there.

Joe Kucan is an amazing actor.

As usual, we finish the show by answering some of your feedback.