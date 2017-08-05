GNR 43 – Plunkbag

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Shotgun Scherschel David M. Nicholas

#Fibre4Slippers

Show Notes

We discuss Star Trek: Discovery and talk about the hot new gaming sensation that is sweeping the land: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds.

What the hell is going on with Star Trek: Discovery (STD)? It seems it is not looking good for the first Trek show in over ten years.

We get so frustrated by this shit show that we veer off into a discussion of the original series and DS 9.

Fab’s been playing and streaming a lot of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). He’s finally roped Dave into playing a few matches.

We talk about the game at length. Watch the recording of us playing it on stream to get the full picture.

Hide. — John Nej @ Pat Leave (@ItsNej) August 3, 2017

After this, Dave discusses the new Space Marine releases from Games Workshop and his new found love for dead animal brushes. Buy new brushes, everyone!

As is customary by now, we end the show with your feedback including a weird dream featuring Fab.