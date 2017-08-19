GNR 44 – How to Launch Naval Invasions

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

McConaughey Groupie David M. Nicholas

Homecoming Queen

Show Notes

Fab and Dave fight the vagaries of global internet connections to bring you a chat about The Dark Tower, Spider-Man, Sabaton and the medium of games streaming.

Fab’s move to Hamburg is complete and he now has the old Linux Outlaws studio setup going again, which should improve our audio quality. Sadly, you won’t get a better show this time around, because our internet connection decided to dick us around instead. Well, next time, thanks to #fibre4dave, everything should be perfect however. Fingers crossed.

Before we get into the main topics, Dave recommends the Triforce podcast, which has apparently replaced the old Yogpod.

Sabaton has teamed up with Wargaming.net to produce a tank-filled video for their song Primo Victoria.

There’s now also a tank of the same name in the game. It comes with the Sabaton guys as crew!

Necromunda is back. Dave doesn’t understand. He though Shadow War: Armageddon was replacing it. Very confusing. Fab’s been watching The Dark Tower and reviews it. Spoilers, obviously. Fab thinks McConaughey as The Man in Black is the best thing since Tom Hardy in Taboo.

In the meantime, Dave’s seen Spider-Man: Homecoming and gives his review of that movie. Speaking of Tom Hardy, Fab can’t wait to see him as Venom.

We end the show with a chat about games streaming and how we think it’s going to change the future of entertainment. No feedback this time, as our connection has been rapidly deteriorating to shit all throughout the show. Check us out on YouTube!