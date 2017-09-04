GNR 45 – Sigmarines and Twig People
People On This Episode
|
Fabian A. Scherschel
Shook Hands with Sabaton
|
David M. Nicholas
Ninja'd a Fly
|
Mike Mullan-Jensen
Conquered the Red Thirst
|
Joseph Ward
Painted 572 Gnoblars
Show Notes
Join Dave, Mike, Joe and Fab on an episode full of Warhammer painting. Well, when we say painting, we mean we’re mostly talking about painting instead of actually doing it.
Fab, Dave, Mike and Joe come together to discuss their progress, or rather the lack of such, on their Warhammer 40K painting challenge #4Feldherren. While Dave’s actually been painting, he’s mostly added additional stuff to his commitment. Joe has been painting a lot, but none of it has been for the challenge. Fab and Mike have both progressed tiny amounts.
Joe:
Mike:
Dave:
Fab:
The lads also discuss the return of Necromunda and the new Star Wars miniatures game from Fantasy Flight Games.
We also talk about Ring Raiders for some bizarre reason that really isn’t apparent afterwards. Looks like the Luftwaffe are also fans.
Did Fab mention that he met Sabaton? Oh yeah, and he also bought the tank.
We end the show with your feedback. We have some catching up to do, since we weren’t able to include a feedback section last time. We also did it in record time, because Joe had to go to bed.
I finally have space for my tube compressor/limiter/gate again. This will improve @geeknewsradio audio quality a lot. pic.twitter.com/sqIqsWOvQ9
— Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) August 16, 2017