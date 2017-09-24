GNR 46 – Schleichfahrting Around

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Post-Smartphone David M. Nicholas

Wants Updates

Show Notes

Fab and Dave discuss Gamescom, the classic games Schleichfahrt and AquaNox as well as hipster blog platforms and Season 2 of The Expanse.

Dave tells us about his holiday is Scotland and how he enabled Let’s Encrypt for his Ghost blog. Fab’s been trying to set up Hugo. Dave’s also compiled a new list of the podcasts he’s subscribed to. We also get into an Android/iPhone discussion for some reason.

Fab reports from Gamescom (even though that’s been over for weeks now), including how saw Sabaton and reported on Angela Merkel opening the trade show. After that week, Fab is really fed up with YouTube influencers now.

My favourite game of all time. I was 13 when it came out. I love it so much. ❤️ @jorias pic.twitter.com/cT8DnIBgAd — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) September 12, 2017

Speaking of games, Fab revisits his favourite game ever: Schleichfahrt. This game is known by the horrible game Archimedean Dynasty in the Englisch speaking market. It’s available on GOG.

There were two sequels: AquaNox and AquaNox 2: Revelation. THQ Nordic is now working on a reboot called AquaNox: Deep Decent.

The second season of The Expanse is now on Netflix. If you haven’t seen it already, you should do so immediately. We recap why we like it so much. It’s so much better than Game of Thrones.

Dave bought a Nintendo Switch with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. He’s been enjoying the console a lot.

At the end of the episode we address your feedback.