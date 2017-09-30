GNR 47 – Literally Littoral

MP3 Audio [88 MB] Download Show URL

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

Ice Pick Nerd David M. Nicholas

Does the Carpets

Show Notes

We’re taking a month off but before we do, Fab and Dave bring you another episode packed with video games, Star Trek, Tomb Raider and mobile phone rants.

The number 47 is special.

Char’s game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, is out and has garnered some great reviews already. We take a first look.

“The game received universal acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the best role playing games of all time.”

Fab’s also been looking forward to Tom Francis’ new game Heat Signature.

We discuss Star Trek: Discovery. Will the first Star Trek series in over ten years live up to the hype? Fab wrote a preview for it for heise online. Fab’s also excited about the new Tomb Raider movie. She’s even got the DMM Rebel ice axe.

Phones are shit. Case in point: BlueBorne.

Dave’s been eyeing this Kickstarter for a fancy wet palette. And he tells us about Battlestar Galactica Deadlock.

We end the show with your feedback. You’ll have some time to submit some more of it, because we will be taking the month of October off. See you in November!