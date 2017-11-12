GNR 48 – Fungal Warp

People On This Episode
|
Fabian A. Scherschel
Harcourt Fenton Fab
|
David M. Nicholas
Tom Francis M. Nicholas
Show Notes
We’re back! Including Earl Grey martinis, mad barons and Star Trek talk. Strap in and enjoy the show.
We are back after a rather long hiatus. Fab has been on holiday all of October and is now convinced that Fiji is the nicest spot on the planet. Dave, who’s back from some time in the Lake District has to update him on everything that happened since, especially KRACK.
Fab’s been reading an excellent Stalin biography, which also includes mention of “the bloody white baron” Roman von Ungern-Sternberg.
After Schleichfahrt, Fab finished AquaNox and is now playing AquaNox 2. Also, since Heat Signature is now out, we will talk about it in depth in an upcoming episode.
In non-game-related news, Dave has seen The Orville and wasn’t impressed much. He prefers Star Trek: Discovery, which has progressed a lot since we last talked about it. Dave and Fab are still enjoying it a lot. Chief engineer Paul Stamets is named after this guy.
Twitter now allows 280 characters in posts. Bullshit!
We end the show with your feedback, which probably will be twice as long going forward. Thanks, Twitter.