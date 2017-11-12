GNR 48 – Fungal Warp

MP3 Audio [103 MB] Download Show URL

We’re back! Including Earl Grey martinis, mad barons and Star Trek talk. Strap in and enjoy the show.

We are back after a rather long hiatus. Fab has been on holiday all of October and is now convinced that Fiji is the nicest spot on the planet. Dave, who’s back from some time in the Lake District has to update him on everything that happened since, especially KRACK.

All hail the First Legion! pic.twitter.com/ESQd4zyCQf — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) November 5, 2017

Other Angels of Death are also represented. pic.twitter.com/Rine29jVX1 — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) November 5, 2017

Fab’s been reading an excellent Stalin biography, which also includes mention of “the bloody white baron” Roman von Ungern-Sternberg.

After Schleichfahrt, Fab finished AquaNox and is now playing AquaNox 2. Also, since Heat Signature is now out, we will talk about it in depth in an upcoming episode.

In non-game-related news, Dave has seen The Orville and wasn’t impressed much. He prefers Star Trek: Discovery, which has progressed a lot since we last talked about it. Dave and Fab are still enjoying it a lot. Chief engineer Paul Stamets is named after this guy.

Twitter now allows 280 characters in posts. Bullshit!

Holden is totally Jon Snow from GoT. And they even casted an actor that totally looks like him. Both are fucking annoying. pic.twitter.com/QTBCLKP5n2 — Halefa (@_halefa_) September 25, 2017

We end the show with your feedback, which probably will be twice as long going forward. Thanks, Twitter.