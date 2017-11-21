GNR 49 – Columbo on the Orient Express

MP3 Audio [103 MB] Download Show URL

Fabian A. Scherschel

Not Unlike Columbo David M. Nicholas

Rather Like Poirot

Fab and Dave talk about the new Firefox release, the movie Murder on the Orient Express and review the game Heat Signature.

Firefox has released what they say is their “biggest update ever.” We evaluate it, based on having used the new version for about five minutes.

Fab has seen the new Murder on the Orient Express and liked it a lot. Kenneth Branagh’s moustache should get an Oscar.

Dave hasn’t seen the new movie but still thinks he prefers David Suchet as Poirot.

As promised, we review Tom Francis‘ game Heat Signature. Unsurprisingly, we really like it. Even though it can be punishing as hell.

Fab would like to point out that he unlocked the Everything Gun before it was cool.

We end the show with you feedback. Including the fact that X1101 likes Nikola and this fucking thing:

What. The. FUCK.