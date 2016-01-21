GNR 5 – Bitcoin is Fucked

This time on GNR, we talk about the recent troubles in the Bitcoin community, Dave reviews Guitar Hero Live and Fab gives his impressions on Star Wars VII. There’s more than two hours of show here and, as usual, lots of other things get covered too.

Both Dave and Fab have released The Kraken. And they thank Bytemark for keeping the servers running.

We had a lovely time playing Rocket League and would like to repeat the experience with you, the listener! Please join our Discord server if you are interested. Speaking of video games, Dave reviews Guitar Hero Live for us and compares it to similar games. Oh yeah, there are Blu-Rays of The Expanse coming…

Fab then talks about Mike Hearn’s recent opinion piece on the Bitcoin community. It all seems to be about block sizes. Is Bitcoin fucked now? Probably. Maybe not.

If you think we swear too much, meet the master:

Fab has controversial opinions on Star Wars VII. He thinks it’s too retro and the copying of Episodes IV – VI went way too far. Also, there are the usual J. J. Abrams problems with loose ends, things that make no sense and deus ex machina. Fab’s rather watching some more Columbo. Dave’s happy about Robot Wars coming back.

Before we end the show, we answer your emails and tweets. We are especially excited about this tweet by Nick Farmer, who created the Belter language for The Expanse:

The books we mentioned are: The Horus Heresy series, the The Dresden Files, Revelation Space by Alastair Reynolds, the Mars Trilogy by Kim Stanley Robinson, Otherland, the Culture series by Ian M. Banks and stuff by Peter F. Hamilton.

See you in two weeks. Until then, keep Dan in your thoughts.