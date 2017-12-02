GNR 50 – if (fuckYou()) fuckYou();

MP3 Audio [123 MB] Download Show URL

Fabian A. Scherschel

XCOM Addict David M. Nicholas

Pixel Pusher

This time on Geek News Radio: Linus Torvalds calls people “fucking morons”, Dave reviews the Google Pixel 2 and Fab plays XCOM 2: War of the Chosen.



Audio on the last episode was sub-par. This was due to a stupid mistake on Fab’s part. Rest assured, he has been sufficiently punished. Ouch.  

Just in case people were actually expecting some news from a show that has this concept prominently featured in its title, we start the episode off with some – for a change:

 Linus Torvalds yells at security people. Again. (Fab had some fun with this. Also: Finnish dishwashing racks.)

 Session-replay is evil.

 Quad9 promises to be a secure DNS.

We evaluate Firefox 57 again. This time after we’ve actually used it.

Dave reviews the Google Pixel 2.

Fab talks about XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. He’s preparing another campaign starring his Twitter friends. If you want to take part,  tweet him.

This Elite gamer group probably has the best logo known to man and Thargoid.

As is our custom, we end the show with your feedback, including this great meme by NiklasMM the Great:

You must also heed the following message by Big Man Tyrone, Supreme President of Kekistan. Remember, this podcast has its own army.