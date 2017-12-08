GNR 51 – Mexican Standoff with Turtles

People On This Episode

Fabian A. Scherschel

A turtle Mike Mullan-Jensen

Another Turtle David M. Nicholas

Pureboy McUltrawinner

Three quarters of the Vier Feldherren unite once again to bring you Warhammer news and some 40K painting progress. And lack thereof, of course. We also talk about an Apple fail and live music.



Fab’s been working on a new look for the Sixgun site and hopes you don’t find it completely despicable. Dave’s also redesigned his site. The SSL errors haven’t changed, though.

We talk about our plans for Sabaton Open Air, also known as “Operation SOAP”.

Fab went to see Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul in Hamburg.

The MacOS root bug is to be called #IAmRoot. Not #RootSierra or whatever other thing. It is so ordered. pic.twitter.com/ZcW8VJdJr2 — Jan Wildeboer (@jwildeboer) November 29, 2017

We laugh heartily at macOS being shit and talk about the news in Warhammer Land:

Tonight we say goodbye to a pot of goblin green that lasted 23 years! Worth every penny… rip little pot of paint, your duty is at an end. 😢 pic.twitter.com/n4FNF4wMgi — Tim Bruns (@ArionBlackthorn) November 28, 2017

Dave, Mike and Fab review their #4Feldherren progress. It looks like Dave is the clear winner here. Fab and Mike are locked in the turtle race for second place. Shout-out to listener Niklas for showing us how it’s done.

I've just been named Ranter-in-Chief of the Glorious Republic of Tankistan 🎖️🎖️🎖️ pic.twitter.com/e3hwBqlaKN — Fabian A. Scherschel (@fabsh) December 1, 2017

Dave also beat Icarus at 40K – actually playing this game, what is this madness??? 

We end the show with listener feedback and a question from Fab: What gaming monitor should he buy? This is perfect but too expensive…