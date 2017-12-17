GNR 52 – HOTAS for Life

People On This Episode
Fabian A. Scherschel
Had a Secret Order of the Emperor Tattoo
David M. Nicholas
Can't Deal with this '90s Gaming Shite
Show Notes
Fab and Dave celebrate GNR’s second birthday, bring you the relevant geek news and talk Warhammer 40K and Elite Dangerous.
We start the show with some geek news:
EA’s stock price is fucked because of loot boxes.
Top NSA hackers are as stupid as the next person some times.
Hutton Orbital claims another victim.
Linux Journal closes its doors.
Geek News Radio is now two years old! Fab’s been reflecting on it in a post on the new Sixgun blog.
Dave has has invented Warhammermas and went on a trip to Warhammer World. He tells us how much fun that was. The bastard.
In the meantime, Fab’s been laughing at this hilarious Rainbox Six thread on Reddit.
Fab had a week off and started a deep space exploration mission in Elite Dangerous.
In other news, Joakim wants to go cuddle with the polar bears. Help him out!
Dave’s been emo about Netrunner and Star Citizen is now selling virtual land that doesn’t exist.
We end the show by talking about your feedback. Thank you for the nice words in response to Fab’s blog post.