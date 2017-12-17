GNR 52 – HOTAS for Life

People On This Episode

Show Notes

Fab and Dave celebrate GNR’s second birthday, bring you the relevant geek news and talk Warhammer 40K and Elite Dangerous.



We start the show with some geek news:

 EA’s stock price is fucked because of loot boxes.

 Top NSA hackers are as stupid as the next person some times.

 Hutton Orbital claims another victim.

 Linux Journal closes its doors.

 Django 2.0 is out!

Geek News Radio is now two years old! Fab’s been reflecting on it in a post on the new Sixgun blog.

Dave has has invented Warhammermas and went on a trip to Warhammer World. He tells us how much fun that was. The bastard.

Google made a video of Warhammermas 2017. pic.twitter.com/zjiojesaxM — yer boyo slippers (@MegaSlippers) December 4, 2017

In the meantime, Fab’s been laughing at this hilarious Rainbox Six thread on Reddit.

Fab had a week off and started a deep space exploration mission in Elite Dangerous.

In other news, Joakim wants to go cuddle with the polar bears. Help him out!

Dave’s been emo about Netrunner and Star Citizen is now selling virtual land that doesn’t exist.

We end the show by talking about your feedback. Thank you for the nice words in response to Fab’s blog post.

Thanks for the two years! I listened to every episode so far, which means you brought me many hours of entertainment. If you ever do decide to pick up the pace and turn it into a more profitable operation, my wallet and I will be there. Until then: Hack the planet! — literally Niklas (@NiklasMM) December 3, 2017

Im right there as well I think this would be one of the only podcasts I would be willing to pay for as well, so much fun, and entertaining. Keep up the good work. Now lets see what else I can put in here since Twitter increased the character limit, I could probably write a … — EternalB3ast (@EternalB3ast) December 4, 2017