GNR 53 – Ahab’s Quest

Before we disappear into the holidays, we deliver a massive episode with the best of what GNR has to offer: A hilarious Mozilla fuckup, a Star Citizen rant, a Star Wars review, our Games of the Year and some video game Warhammer.



As part of the site redesign, Fab has changed the Sixgun logo and GNR album art a bit. We hope you like the new look.

In the news:

 Mozilla made a lot of people really angry with a Firefox / Mr. Robot publicity stunt.

 Crytek is suing Star Citizen over the CryEngine.

Fab won the #4Feldherren Turtle Race. Joe still has a huge box of shame.

Fab got an iPhone 7 as a replacement for his dead Nexus 5X. Dave reviews Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He liked it, but you probably already guessed that. Fab still can’t be bothered.

We discuss our Game of the Year. Dave’s runner-ups are: 5. Deep Sea Adventure, 4. Divinity: Original Sin II, 3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 2. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. Fab’s runner-ups are: 5. Prey, 4. The Signal from Tölva, 3. Heat Signature and 2. Divinity: Original Sin II.

 Dave’s winner is Warhammer 40.000 8th Edition.

 Fab’s winner is Total War: Warhammer II.

Fab reviews his game of the year: Total War: Warhammer II. He really, really likes it.

We revisit our predictions for 2017 from the beginning of this year. We’ll give fresh predictions for 2018 in the first episode of the new year. This episode was long as it is at this point.

Once you start to understand how the German language works, it does a 180, behaves differently and completes the confusion. A lesson @MegaSlippers just learned on the @geeknewsradio discord. pic.twitter.com/xnBTBzeaeL — literally Niklas (@NiklasMM) December 12, 2017

For the last time in 2017, we address your feedback. Including a weird discussion of playing card suits. We will be back in January of 2018. Until then, have a merry Christmas and a bloody good party to ring in the new year!