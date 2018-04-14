GNR 59 – The Slugs are Coming!

Fabian A. Scherschel

Forstbeamter Fabsh David M. Nicholas

DIY Dave

In a special one-off episode, Dave and Fab are talking about the death of PC operating systems. It’s coming. Or is it?



Since Fab has deleted our April Fools episode by accident, we bring you an alternative episode – Episode 59b if you will.

Our in-depth topic for this episode is the end of PC operating systems. Is the death of Windows at hand? Will Apple stop producing Macs? Dave just thinks people’s usage of computers has changed.

In a major shock, it also seems like Dave and Fab have completely swapped their opinions on what computers and operating systems they prefer.

We had already recorded Episode 60 at the time of recording this episode and that one will be out soon as well. Please excuse any damage done to the timeline in this episode.