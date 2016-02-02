GNR 6 – Wa Du-Showxa ere Lang Belta

Fabian A. Scherschel

Dzhemang David M. Nicholas

Tékimang Nick Farmer

We have a very special episode for you this time around. Our co-host Nick Farmer is the linguist who creates the Belter language for the TV show The Expanse and he explains to us how that works.

Naturally, we discuss The Expanse and how Nick got the job creating a language for James S.A. Corey (Ty and Daniel) and how he goes about doing it. But we also talk George R. R. Martin, Klingon and general language concepts like what a creole is and how they get created. Nick mentions Hildegard von Bingen, Firefly, the fact that Jabba the Hut speaks Quechua and explains where the word “fuck” came from. We’re also talking a bit about where Belter is going in Season Two.

Make sure you don’t miss the big season finale of The Expanse which airs later today.