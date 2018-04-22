GNR 60 – 2018 Kicking Me in the Face

David M. Nicholas

A Brit Charlene Putney

Not a Brit Fabian A. Scherschel

Doesn't Understand

Fab, Dave and Char talk Into the Breach, Into the Breach, more Into the Breach and great TV shows.

Our friend Char makes her triumphant return to the podcast and brings stories about how the Islamic State was defeated during the Big Crunch of 2017.

This episode was in storage for a while, in case it isn’t immediately obvious – mostly because Fab lost Episode 59. We can therefore now actually congratulate Char on winning a BAFTA here in the show notes, as we didn’t know if that was indeed going to happen when we recorded.

As usual, we start by talking about booze and then there’s some board game talk because Dave played Power Grid with his engineering mates. Twilight Imperium is also discussed. We also introduce the Forstamt Pochinki.

We then enter the main topic: Into the Breach, which is Char’s new obsession. And for good reason – it’s excellent! You should also keep an eye on Slava’s Encased.

If you need to do some writing, you should check out the Payday 2 Soundtrack.

After the games talk, we discuss TV shows. Stuff we enjoy: Taboo, Halt and Catch Fire, Dark and Wild Wild Country. Fab also mentions the game Scavenger SV-4.

Fab’s Top Spotify Songs of 2017 is quite a mix, try to engineer recommendations on that one.

As is tradition, we end the show with your feedback. See you next time!